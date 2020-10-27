TWICE’s “Eyes wide open” Makes Top 5 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart, “I CAN’T STOP ME” Joins Top 10 On Song Sales Chart

TWICE’s new album “Eyes wide open” enjoyed a successful opening day on the US iTunes store.

The album entered the Top 5 on the all-genre album sales chart shortly after its release. It remained there for the balance of Monday, and sits at #4 as of press time at 1AM ET Tuesday morning.

Focus track “I CAN’T STOP ME” also had a big opening day, blasting into the Top 10 on the all-genre US song sales chart. The song is #9 at press time.

“Eyes wide open” follows 2017’s “Twicetagram” as the group’s second full-length Korean album.