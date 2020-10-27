in TV News

“This Is Us” Star Justin Hartley Appears On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Justin Hartley chats with Ellen ahead of the season premiere.

Justin Hartley on 10/27/20 Ellen | Michael Rozman/WB/EllenTV

The fifth season premiere of “This Is Us” airs Tuesday night.

Hours prior to the broadcast, star Justin Hartley will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Hartley appears as an interview guest on Tuesday’s “Ellen,” chatting with the host about quarantine life. Hartley discusses building a home gym, as well as an injury he suffered.

The episode will air Tuesday afternoon; check local listings for the start time in your market. You will not, however, have to wait until then to see a video from the Justin Hartley interview. It is available below:

