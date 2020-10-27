in Music News, New Music

ENHYPEN Announces November 30 Release Date For Debut Mini Album “[Border : Day One]”

The new boy band will make its official debut later this fall.

ENHYPEN - Trailer Screen via BELIFT LAB

At the time of the group’s formation, word came that ENHYPEN was planning to release music in late 2020.

Making good on that expectation, the group today announced a November 30 release date for its debut mini-album “[Border : Day One].”

The group initially shared the news via Weverse; BELIFT LAB subsequently confirmed the news in an official press statement. In the days leading up to the announcement, ENHYPEN released album trailers entitled “Choose-Chosen” and “Dusk-Dawn.”

Consisting of HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, JUNGWON, and NI-KI, ENHYPEN already boasts millions of social followers across Weverse and other major networks. The group was formed on the “I-Land” reality competition series.

ENHYPEN will be releasing music under BELIFT LAB, a joint venture between Big Hit Entertainment and CJ ENM.

