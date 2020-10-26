in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Lonely” tops a second consecutive add board.

Jacob Tremblay in Lonely | UMG

For the second consecutive week, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” ranks as hot adult contemporary radio’s most added song.

The collaboration landed at 19 new Mediabase-monitored stations this week, narrowly topping the Mediabase add board.

Picked up by 18 stations, Ariana Grande’s brand new “positions” ranks as second-most added. Harry Styles’ newly impact “Golden” takes third place with 15 pickups.

An add count of 14 slots 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” in fourth. John.K’s “Happiness” takes fifth place with 13 new adds.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (6th-most, tie), Bastille’s “Survivin'” (6th-most, tie), Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” (8th-most), Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’ (9th-most), and Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” (10th-most).

