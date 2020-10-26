in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: 24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song In America

“Mood” keeps the Hot 100 throne.

Iann Dior & 24kGoldn - Mood video screen | Columbia

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” predictably retains its throne on the Billboard Hot 100.

Powered by another big week of streams, sales, and radio, “Mood” spends a second week as the #1 song in America. Indicative of its status as a “balanced hit,” the collaboration fares well in all three component areas. It rises to #3 on this week’s Radio Songs chart, while holding at #4 on Streaming Songs and #6 on Digital Song Sales.

Its closest competition again comes from Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion).” Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” concurrently holds at #3.

The Weeknd’s ever-enduring “Blinding Lights” stays in the #4 position, while Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” ticks up one rung to #5.

— Just below the Top 5, Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” rises two places to a new high of #6. It also reaches #1 on the all-format Radio Songs chart, becoming a rare country crossover to top the listing. Only three other Country Airplay #1s – Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me,” Lady A’s “Need You Now,” and Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant To Be” – topped Radio Songs.

24kgoldncardi bcharlie puthDrakegabby barretti hopeiann diorjason derulojawsh 685lil durkmegan thee stallionmoodthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Debuts At #14 On Billboard Hot 100, “Holy” With Chance Re-Enters Top 10 Following “SNL”