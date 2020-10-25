in Music News

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“I Hope” spends a second week atop the Hot AC chart.

Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth - I Hope Audio Cover | Warner/YouTube

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

Played 5,887 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “I Hope” enjoys a second week as the format’s #1 song. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 39 and keeps “I Hope” narrowly ahead of the pack.

The Weeknd’s enduring “Blinding Lights,” which received 5,801 spins (-35), stays at #2.

Lewis Capaldi’s former #1 “Before You Go” remains resonant, rising one place to #3 on this week’s chart. Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” drops one place to #4, and Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” ascends one spot to #5.

