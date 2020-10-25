in TV News

Overnight Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Rises For Adele, H.E.R. Episode

It topped the last two editions of “SNL.”

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Adele" Episode 1789 -- Pictured: (l-r) Beck Bennett as Ben K and host Adele as herself during "The Bachelor" sketch on Saturday, October 24, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)

The overnight ratings are in, and they reveal that this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” topped the previous two broadcasts in households and adults 18-49.

Citing metered market data, NBC says the October 24 “SNL” drew a 5.0 overnight household rating. It posted a 2.4 adults 18-49 ratings in the Top 25 markets.

The episode featured Adele as host and H.E.R. as musical guest.

Featuring host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber, last week’s episode drew a 4.5 overnight household rating and a 2.0 in the demo. The previous week’s broadcast, which featured Bill Burr and Jack White, garnered a 4.7 household rating and 2.2 demo figure.

The October 3 premiere remains the season’s top performer by far. With host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, it garnered a 5.6 in household and a 2.9 in adults 18-49.

“SNL” returns next week with host John Mulaney and musical guest The Strokes.

