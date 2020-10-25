Overnight Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Rises For Adele, H.E.R. Episode

The overnight ratings are in, and they reveal that this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” topped the previous two broadcasts in households and adults 18-49.

Citing metered market data, NBC says the October 24 “SNL” drew a 5.0 overnight household rating. It posted a 2.4 adults 18-49 ratings in the Top 25 markets.

The episode featured Adele as host and H.E.R. as musical guest.

Featuring host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber, last week’s episode drew a 4.5 overnight household rating and a 2.0 in the demo. The previous week’s broadcast, which featured Bill Burr and Jack White, garnered a 4.7 household rating and 2.2 demo figure.

The October 3 premiere remains the season’s top performer by far. With host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, it garnered a 5.6 in household and a 2.9 in adults 18-49.

“SNL” returns next week with host John Mulaney and musical guest The Strokes.