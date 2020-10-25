in Music News

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Celebrates 6th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Monsters” keeps the throne at alternative radio.

All Time Low & Blackbear - Monsters Lyric Video Screen | WMG

Last week, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” returned to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. This week, it keeps its throne.

Played 3,251 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “Monsters” celebrates a 6th overall week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 21 but keeps “Monsters” ahead of the pack.

Credited with 2,885 tracking period plays (-182), Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” holds at #2.

Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” stays at #3, and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” keeps the #4 position. The consistency continues at #5, as Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” spends another week as the fifth-most-played song.

