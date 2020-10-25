in Music News

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous,” Harry Styles’ “Golden,” Madison Beer’s “Baby” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

Ariana Grande’s “positions,” as previously reported, also debuts this week.

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat in Baby, I'm Jealous | Video screen | Warner Records

In addition to Ariana Grande’s “positions” (#28), this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new Top 40 entries from Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Madison Beer.

Below last week’s chart at #45, Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” makes this week’s listing at #34. The collaboration received 1,764 spins during the October 18-24 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,193.

Up eight places, Harry Styles’ “Golden” makes its inaugural Top 40 appearance at #39. The “Watermelon Sugar” follow-up, which does not even officially impact until this coming week, posted a tracking period play count of 635.

Played 1,067 times during the tracking period (+66), Madison Beer’s “Baby” climbs one spot to #40. “Baby” is the latest taste of the artist’s forthcoming studio album “Life Support.”

babybaby i'm jealousbebe rexhadoja catgoldenharry stylesMadison Beer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Songs By G-Eazy & Blackbear, Joji, Julia Michaels, Bea Miller Officially Enter Top 50 At Pop Radio