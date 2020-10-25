Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Jameson Rodgers’ debut single “Some Girls” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Some Girls” seizes the throne from Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “Some Girls” ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 18-24 tracking period.

“Got What I Got” slides to #2 this week, while Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” jumps two places to #3. Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” spends another week in the #4 position, and Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown” rises one place to #5.