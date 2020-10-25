in Music News

AJR’s “Bang!” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Top 20

“Bang!” and “Go Crazy” rise at pop radio.

AJR -Bang Video Screen | S-Curve/AJR/YouTube

AJR’s “Bang!” and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” continue their runs at pop radio.

“Bang!” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while “Go Crazy” earns a Top 20 position.

Played 6,961 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “Bang!” climbs one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 574.

Up three places, “Go Crazy” earns #20 with 4,396 spins (+716).

— Both songs first hit at other radio formats. AJR’s “Bang” was a Top 5 hit at alternative radio — and is currently a Top 10 hit at the hot adult contemporary format. “Go Crazy” hit #1 at both urban and rhythmic radio.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

