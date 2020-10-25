AJR’s “Bang!” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” Top 20

AJR’s “Bang!” and Chris Brown & Young Thug’s “Go Crazy” continue their runs at pop radio.
“Bang!” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while “Go Crazy” earns a Top 20 position.
Played 6,961 times during the October 18-24 tracking period, “Bang!” climbs one spot to #15. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 574.
Up three places, “Go Crazy” earns #20 with 4,396 spins (+716).
— Both songs first hit at other radio formats. AJR’s “Bang” was a Top 5 hit at alternative radio — and is currently a Top 10 hit at the hot adult contemporary format. “Go Crazy” hit #1 at both urban and rhythmic radio.
