Songs By Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco, Why Don’t We Enter Top 25 At Pop Radio; Ariana Grande, Conan Gray, Joel Corry & MNEK Top 30

“Lonely,” “Fallin’,” “positions,” “Heather,” and “Head & Heart” make waves on this week’s pop radio chart.

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” which debuted on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, blasts into the Top 25 this week.

Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” also moves into the Top 25, while Ariana Grande’s “positions,” Conan Gray’s “Heather,” and Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” score Top 30 rankings.

Up fourteen places, “Lonely” grabs #22 on this week’s chart. The song received 3,433 spins during the October 18-24 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 2,171.

Credited with 2,920 spins (+683), “Fallin’ ascends four spots to #23.

Despite arriving on the sixth day of the tracking period, “positions” amassed 2,288 spins. It debuts at #28.

Up two places, “Heather” grabs #29 with 2,199 spins (+273).

“Head & Heart” concurrently rises two places to #30. The former dance radio #1 received 2,153 pop spins this week (+263).

