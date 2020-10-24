BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” Reaches 200 Million Views On YouTube

BLACKPINK’s YouTube success continues, as the group’s recently released “Lovesick Girls” just reached an impressive milestone on the platform.

On the night of Saturday, October 24 (US time), “Lovesick Girls” reached the 200 million view mark. The video’s official view count is 200,004,679 as of press time at 10:15 PM ET.

“Lovesick Girls,” impressively, reached the 200 million mark just over three weeks into its run. It premiered on October 2 as the focus track from the group’s “The Album.”

“Lovesick Girls” spent its first two weeks atop the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It remains solidly positioned at #10 on this week’s listing.

The official video, of course, is not the only way to enjoy the song. With all eligible uploads included, “Lovesick Girls” has amassed well over 300 million YouTube streams since release.