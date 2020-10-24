Joey McIntyre Scheduled For October 27 “GMA3,” October 29 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

Joey McIntyre recently released a new single entitled “Own This Town.”

On the heels of the release, McIntyre will make two daytime television appearances.

McIntyre will first appear on ABC’s GMA3: What You Need To Know.” According to the network, McIntyre will perform on the October 27 edition of the news-and-talk show. The episode will also feature an appearance by Marlee Matlin.

McIntyre will subsequently appear for an in-studio chat on the October 29 “Kelly Clarkson Show.” The day’s other guests include Natalie Portman and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

As the “Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance has already been taped, NBCUniversal was able to share the following first-look photos: