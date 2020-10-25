in TV News

John Mulaney Hosting, The Strokes Performing On October 31 “Saturday Night Live” Episode

Here’s who will headline next weekend’s “Saturday Night Live.”

John Mulaney on SNL | Will Heath/NBC

“Saturday Night Live” will continue its streak of original broadcasts with a new episode on October 31.

During this weekend’s “SNL,” NBC revealed the principal guests for the Halloween Night edition of the iconic variety show.

According to a title card that aired during the second commercial break, former “SNL” writer John Mulaney will host the episode. The Strokes will perform as the official musical act.

The October 31 will be the fifth edition of the show’s forty-sixth season. It, notably, will be the final broadcast before the US Presidential Election.

Currently underway, this week’s episode features Adele as host and H.E.R. as musical guest.

nbcsaturday night livesnl

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

