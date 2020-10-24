Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Claims #1 On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” Rules US & Global Apple Music

Ariana Grande’s “positions” and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” both strong dominant opening days on the major streaming platforms.

Credited with 7.625 million worldwide Spotify streams on Friday, October 23, “positions” debuts at #1 on the Global Spotify Chart. It meanwhile takes #1 on the US chart with 2.805 million American streams.

Disproportionately popular with American Spotify users, “Forever After All” accordingly arrives at #2 on US Spotify with 2.346 million American streams. It takes #15 on the Global Spotify chart 2.769 million.

The Combs tune, however, claims #1 on the US and Global Apple Music Streaming Charts for Friday, October 23. “Positions” earns #2 on both listings.