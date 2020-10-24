in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Claims #1 On US & Global Spotify Streaming Charts, Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” Rules US & Global Apple Music

“positions” was the top song on Spotify, while “Forever After All” ruled Apple Music.

Ariana Grande - Positions cover | Republic

Ariana Grande’s “positions” and Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” both strong dominant opening days on the major streaming platforms.

Credited with 7.625 million worldwide Spotify streams on Friday, October 23, “positions” debuts at #1 on the Global Spotify Chart. It meanwhile takes #1 on the US chart with 2.805 million American streams.

Disproportionately popular with American Spotify users, “Forever After All” accordingly arrives at #2 on US Spotify with 2.346 million American streams. It takes #15 on the Global Spotify chart 2.769 million.

The Combs tune, however, claims #1 on the US and Global Apple Music Streaming Charts for Friday, October 23. “Positions” earns #2 on both listings.

ariana grandeforever after allluke combspositions

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tracks From FLETCHER’s “The S(EX) Tapes” EP Surpass 50 Million Streams On Spotify

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Closed Day One With Nearly 1600 Pop Radio Plays