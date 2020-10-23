in Music News

Tracks From FLETCHER’s “The S(EX) Tapes” EP Surpass 50 Million Streams On Spotify

The seven-track EP crosses an impressive milestone.

FLETCHER - The S(EX) Tapes Cover | Capitol

It may be a decidedly personal project, but FLETCHER’s “The S(EX) Tapes” is resonating broadly.

Despite the absence of radio support or traditional promo, the EP’s seven tracks surpassed 50 million cumulative Spotify streams earlier this week. As of press time on Friday, the global Spotify streaming count stands at 50.8 million.

Focus track “Bitter (with Kito)” admittedly comprises the majority of the streams. One of the best performers in FLETCHER’s discography, the catchy and acclaimed song boasts over 29 million streams on the platform. Still, all seven tracks have found ample interest — only one (“Silence”) is shy of the 2 million stream mark.

An intimate exploration of her breakup, “The S(EX) Tapes” finds FLETCHER showcasing the potent combination of honest songwriting, emotional delivery, and pop sensibility that has yielded passion support from fans, critics, and other industry observers. As warranting of the “meaningful” label as they are the “bop” description, the tracks provide yet another powerful refutation that emotional songwriting and accessible pop music are mutually exclusive ideas.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

