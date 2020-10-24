in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “Positions” Closed Day One With Nearly 1600 Pop Radio Plays

“Positions” had a solid opening day start at pop radio.

Ariana Grande by Dave Meyers | Press Photo courtesy of Republic Records

Ariana Grande’s “positions” received a predictably warm welcome at the artist’s core pop radio format. The song received solid support across the board, with plenty of stations providing hourly airplay for much of opening day.

According to Mediabase, “positions” had received 1,591 spins by the end of Friday, October 23. The impressive count slots “positions” at #33 on the Mediabase building chart, which accounts for the first six days of the October 18-24 tracking period.

“Positions” will not receive quite as many spins on Saturday, but it will have no trouble remaining well within the Top 40 as the chart goes final.

“Positions” is also scoring on other fronts. It sits at #2 on the US iTunes sales chart, #1 on US and Global Spotify, and #2 on US and Global Apple Music. As of press time at 10:15AM ET Saturday, the official video already boasts over 22.8 million views

