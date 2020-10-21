in Music News

Ariana Grande’s New Single “Positions” Will Be Released Late Thursday Night

The new Ariana Grande album is underway.

Ariana Grande - Positions cover | Republic

Ariana Grande recently made waves by confirming she would release her new album in October. She amplified the hype and excitement by posting a pair of countdowns on her website, presumably for single and album release dates.

We now know that the single will, indeed, be arriving imminently. Grande and Republic have announced plans to release the song, entitled “Positions,” at 9PM PT late Thursday (midnight ET).

Based on the countdown and Grande’s promise of an October release, the album still appears to be on track for an October 30 launch. It will be the follow-up to her Grammy-winning “thank u, next.”

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

