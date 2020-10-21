Ariana Grande’s New Single “Positions” Will Be Released Late Thursday Night

Ariana Grande recently made waves by confirming she would release her new album in October. She amplified the hype and excitement by posting a pair of countdowns on her website, presumably for single and album release dates.

We now know that the single will, indeed, be arriving imminently. Grande and Republic have announced plans to release the song, entitled “Positions,” at 9PM PT late Thursday (midnight ET).

Based on the countdown and Grande’s promise of an October release, the album still appears to be on track for an October 30 launch. It will be the follow-up to her Grammy-winning “thank u, next.”