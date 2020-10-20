Shawn Mendes Confirmed For Interview, Performance On October 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

As anticipation builds for his new Netflix special “In Wonder” and album “Wonder,” music superstar Shawn Mendes will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, the singer-songwriter will be the lead interview guest on the October 27 episode. He will also close the show with a musical performance.

The episode will additionally feature an appearance by Tig Notaro. Complete listings for upcoming “Fallon” episodes follow:

Tuesday, October 20: Guests include Natalie Portman, Billy Porter and musical guest Lous and The Yakuza. Show 1337A

Wednesday, October 21: Guests include Anthony Mackie, Lily James and musical guest Black Thought ft. Portugal. The Man and The Last Artful, Dodgr. Show 1338A

Thursday, October 22: Guests include Nicole Kidman, Patton Oswalt and musical guest Of Monsters and Men. Show 1339A

Friday, October 23: Guests include Chelsea Handler, Senator Bernie Sanders and musical guest The War on Drugs. Show 1340A

Monday, October 26: Guests include Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones and musical guest Rina Sawayama. Show 1341A

Tuesday, October 27: Guests include Shawn Mendes, Tig Notaro and musical guest Shawn Mendes. Show 1342A