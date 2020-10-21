Ashley Graham, Skai Jackson, SAINt JHN Scheduled For October 26 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” just announced a handful of guests for the October 26 broadcast.

According to new listings, the episode will feature appearances by Ashley Graham and Skai Jackson. Jackson will be appearing in support of “Dancing With The Stars.”

The episode will additionally feature a musical performance by SAINt JHN. Stephen “tWitch” Boss will guest host the episode, marking his third time performing that role this season.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Chelsea Handler (October 22), Tom and Lucy Riles (October 22), Bethenny Frankel (October 23), Rachel Harper (October 23), Local Natives (October 23), Justin Hartley (October 27), Ken Barry (October 27), and Thomas Middleditch (october 28).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.