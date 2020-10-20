Salem Ilese’s “Mad At Disney,” Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Added By Z100 New York

Salem Ilese’s breakthrough hit, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s emotional new release, and Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat’s new collaboration have all earned spots on the Z100 playlist.

Reporting to the October 20 Mediabase pop radio add board, New York’s #1 Hit Music Station says it picked up Salem’s “mad at disney,” Bieber & Blanco’s “Lonely,” and Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat).”

All three songs already have plenty of traction with the format; “Lonely” made this week’s airplay chart after just two days in the market.

“Lonely” is a lock to rank as this week’s most added song; Headline Planet will share its full recap later Tuesday.