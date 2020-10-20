Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Erupts As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

To the surprise of no one, Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” received a warm welcome from the target radio formats.

In addition to earning the most added honor at Hot AC radio, “Lonely” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Lonely” won support from a whopping 147 Mediabase-monitored stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

G-Eazy’s “Hate The Way (featuring blackbear),” the week’s second-most added song, landed at 53 pop stations.

Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” takes third place with 45 adds, while an add count of 36 slots Harry Styles’ “Golden” in fourth. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” takes fifth with 29 new pickups.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (6th-most), Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” (7th-most, tie), Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” (7th-most, tie), Dixie D’Amelio’s “Be Happy” (9th-most), and Internet Money & Gunna’s “Lemonade (featuring Don Toliver & NAV)” (10th-most).