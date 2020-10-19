in Music News

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Lonely” tops this week’s hot adult contemporary add board.

Justin Bieber in Lonely | Video screen | UMG

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” received a rather warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Lonely” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board. It won support from 15 stations.

Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” follows in third with 10 pickups, while an add count of 8 slots JOHN.k’s “Happiness” in fourth. With 7 adds each, BTS’ “Dynamite” and Zoe Wees’ “Control” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Bastille’s “Survivin'” (7th-most, tie), 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” (7th-most, tie), Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’ (9th-most, tie), and Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” (9th-most, tie).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

