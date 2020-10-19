Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s “Lonely” received a rather warm welcome at hot adult contemporary radio.

Picked up by 28 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, “Lonely” ranks as the format’s most added song.

Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board. It won support from 15 stations.

Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” follows in third with 10 pickups, while an add count of 8 slots JOHN.k’s “Happiness” in fourth. With 7 adds each, BTS’ “Dynamite” and Zoe Wees’ “Control” tie for fifth.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: Bastille’s “Survivin'” (7th-most, tie), 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” (7th-most, tie), Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’ (9th-most, tie), and Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” (9th-most, tie).