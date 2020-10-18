Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Top 10

Surf Mesa’s breakthrough “ily (i love you baby) (featuring Emilee)” reaches a new milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially secures a Top 5 position on this week’s listing.
Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” and Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” concurrently secure Top 10 positions.
Up two places, “ily” grabs #5 on this week’s edition of the chart. The song received ~14,110 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,031.
“Kings & Queens,” which received ~10,077 spins (+1,293), ascends three spots to #9.
“Come & Go” meanwhile enjoys a one-place climb to #10. The Juice WRLD-Marshmello collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~9,642 (+
