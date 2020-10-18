in Music News

Surf Mesa & Emilee’s “ily” Enters Top 5 At Pop Radio, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” Top 10

“Ily,” “Kings & Queens,” and “Come & Go” make moves this week.

surf mesa & emilee - ily YouTube cover art | Astralwerks

Surf Mesa’s breakthrough “ily (i love you baby) (featuring Emilee)” reaches a new milestone on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially secures a Top 5 position on this week’s listing.

Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” and Juice WRLD & Marshmello’s “Come & Go” concurrently secure Top 10 positions.

Up two places, “ily” grabs #5 on this week’s edition of the chart. The song received ~14,110 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 1,031.

“Kings & Queens,” which received ~10,077 spins (+1,293), ascends three spots to #9.

“Come & Go” meanwhile enjoys a one-place climb to #10. The Juice WRLD-Marshmello collaboration posted a tracking period play count of ~9,642 (+

ava maxcome & goemileeilyjuice wrldkings & queensmarshmellosurf mesa

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love” Celebrates 3rd Week At #1 On Pop Radio Airplay Chart