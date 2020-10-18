in Music News

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

“Monsters” takes back the throne.

All TIme Low by Jimmy Fontaine, press photo courtesy of Fueled By Ramen/Elektra

Last week, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” relinquished the Mediabase alternative radio crown to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine.”

This week, it returns to #1 on the chart.

Played ~3,272 times during the October 11-17 tracking period, “Monsters” earns a fifth, non-consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count, which lifts “Monsters” from #2 to #1, tops last week’s mark by 64 plays.

“Bloody Valentine” drops to #2 this week.

Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” hold at #3 and #4, respectively. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” keeps its #5 position.

