All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top

Last week, All Time Low’s “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” relinquished the Mediabase alternative radio crown to Machine Gun Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine.”
This week, it returns to #1 on the chart.
Played ~3,272 times during the October 11-17 tracking period, “Monsters” earns a fifth, non-consecutive week at #1. This week’s spin count, which lifts “Monsters” from #2 to #1, tops last week’s mark by 64 plays.
“Bloody Valentine” drops to #2 this week.
Dayglow’s “Can I Call You Tonight?” and Wallows’ “Are You Bored Yet?” hold at #3 and #4, respectively. Matt Maeson’s “Hallucinogenics” keeps its #5 position.
