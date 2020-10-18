First Look: Ryan Garcia, Michelle Waterson, Evander Holyfield, Forrest Griffin, More Compete In Boxing vs UFC Celebrity Family Feud

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- "Boxers (WBC) vs. UFC and Team Sebastian vs. Jenifer Lewis" - Championship boxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities. Then, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco takes on "black-ish" star Jenifer Lewis rounding out a hilarious episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Byron Cohen)
The latest season of ABC’s “Celebrity Family Feud” will come to a close on Thursday, October 29. Consistent with the show’s usual format, the season finale episode will feature two games.
One game will feature Team Sebastian Maniscalco taking on Team Jenifer Lewis. The other will pit Team WBC (World Boxing Council) vs Team UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship).
Competing for The V Foundation, the UFC team will consist of Forrest Griffin, Henry Cejudo, Michelle Waterson, Holly Holm and Stephen Thompson. Boxers Ryan Garcia, Evander Holyfield, Shawn Porter and Riddick Bowe will team with WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán to compete for The Andy Vargas Foundation.
The episode will air at 8PM EDT on October 29. Ahead of the airing, ABC shared photos from the taping:
CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD- “Boxers (WBC) vs. UFC and Team Sebastian vs. Jenifer Lewis” – Championship boxers from WBC get into the ring with the UFC team to battle it out for their chosen charities. Then, comedian Sebastian Maniscalco takes on “black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis rounding out a hilarious episode of “Celebrity Family Feud,” THURSDAY, OCT. 29 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Byron Cohen) STEPHEN THOMPSON, HOLLY HOLM, MICHELLE WATERSON, HENRY CEJUDO, FORREST GRIFFIN
