Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio, Dua Lipa, Drake, Marshmello & Demi Lovato Top 20

“Midnight Sky,” “Wonder,” “Levitating,” “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and “OK Not To Be OK” rise at pop.

Miley Cyrus - Midnight Sky Cover | RCA Records

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky” and Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” continue their climbs at pop radio, earning Top 15 placements on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, “Midnight Sky” earns #14 on this week’s chart. The song received 6,748 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 352.

Played 6,684 times during the tracking period (+1,645), “Wonder” jumps three spots to #15.

— As “Midnight Sky” and “Wonder” reach the Top 15, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby),” Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk),” and Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” go Top 20.

Credited with 5,113 spins (+1,698), “Levitating” rises nine spots to #18.

Up four places, “Laugh Now Cry Later” earns #19 with 4,631 spins (+670).

A spin count of 4,066 (-124) concurrently lifts “OK Not To Be OK” two spots to #20.

