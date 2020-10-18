Songs By Chris Brown & Young Thug, Zoe Wees, DJ Khaled & Drake Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s multi-format hit “Go Crazy” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s listing.
Zoe Wees’ “Control” and DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” also earn Top 25 positions on the chart.
Played 3,719 times during the October 11-17 tracking period (+620), “Go Crazy” jumps six places to #23.
Up four places, “Control” grabs #24 with 3,621 spins (+331).
“POPSTAR” concurrently enjoys a five-place lift to #25. The song received 2,573 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week decline of 446 spins.
