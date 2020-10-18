in Music News

Songs By Chris Brown & Young Thug, Zoe Wees, DJ Khaled & Drake Reach Top 25 At Pop Radio

“Go Crazy,” “Control,” and “POPSTAR” make upward moves at pop.

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Go Crazy Video | Screenshot | RCA

Chris Brown & Young Thug’s multi-format hit “Go Crazy” makes another gain on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The song officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s listing.

Zoe Wees’ “Control” and DJ Khaled’s “POPSTAR (featuring Drake)” also earn Top 25 positions on the chart.

Played 3,719 times during the October 11-17 tracking period (+620), “Go Crazy” jumps six places to #23.

Up four places, “Control” grabs #24 with 3,621 spins (+331).

“POPSTAR” concurrently enjoys a five-place lift to #25. The song received 2,573 spins during the tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week decline of 446 spins.

Chris Browncontroldj khaledDrakego crazypopstaryoung thugzoe wees

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Miley Cyrus’ “Midnight Sky,” Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Reach Top 15 At Pop Radio, Dua Lipa, Drake, Marshmello & Demi Lovato Top 20

Saweetie’s “Tap In,” Why Don’t We’s “Fallin’,” Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE,” Zara Larsson’s “WOW” Earn Top 30 Positions On Pop Radio Chart