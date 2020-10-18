Gabby Barrett & Charlie Puth’s “I Hope” Officially Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope (featuring Charlie Puth)” is officially a multi-format #1.

The song, which hit #1 at country radio earlier this year (as a solo Gabby Barrett release), rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart.

“I Hope” received 5,842 spins during the October 11-17 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 302 spins.

“I Hope” seizes the throne from The Weeknds’ “Blinding Lights,” which had spent 19 weeks at #1 across multiple reigns. The enduring smash takes #2 this week with 5,836 plays (-58).

Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” slides one spot to #3, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” ascends one place to #4. Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” concurrently falls one rung to #5.