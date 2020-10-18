in Music News

Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Jason Aldean’s single rises two places to #1.

Jason Aldean by Joseph Llanes, publicity photo courtesy of The Green Room PR

What Jason Aldean “Got” is another #1 at country radio.

His “Got What I Got” rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, seizing the throne from Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama.”

Not simply the leader in chart points, “Got What I Got” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 11-7 tracking period.

Lee Brice’s former #1 “One Of Them Girls” holds at #2 this week, as Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” ascends one spot to #3. Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” climbs one rung to #4, and Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” rises one place to #5.

The aforementioned “I Called Mama” falls out of the Top 10 this week.

got what i gotjameson rodgersjason aldeanlee bricematt stellrussell dickerson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jonas Blue & MAX’s “Naked” Reaches #1 At US Dance Radio

All Time Low & Blackbear’s “Monsters” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Earning 5th Week On Top