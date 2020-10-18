Jason Aldean’s “Got What I Got” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

What Jason Aldean “Got” is another #1 at country radio.

His “Got What I Got” rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, seizing the throne from Tim McGraw’s “I Called Mama.”

Not simply the leader in chart points, “Got What I Got” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 11-7 tracking period.

Lee Brice’s former #1 “One Of Them Girls” holds at #2 this week, as Jameson Rodgers’ “Some Girls” ascends one spot to #3. Matt Stell’s “Everywhere But On” climbs one rung to #4, and Russell Dickerson’s “Love You Like I Used To” rises one place to #5.

The aforementioned “I Called Mama” falls out of the Top 10 this week.