Early Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Falls Slightly For Issa Rae, Justin Bieber Episode, Still Tops From October 2019 Average

Featuring host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” endured slight week-to-week losses in the overnight ratings.
Citing metered market data, NBC says the episode drew a 4.5 overnight household rating. It posted a 2.0 adults 18-49 rating in the Top 25 markets.
Last week’s episode drew a 4.7 household rating and a 2.2 in the demo.
Despite the week-to-week decline, this weekend’s “SNL” remained strong in comparison to last year’s performance. NBC says the October 2019 string of episodes averaged a 3.9 overnight household rating, while scoring a 1.7 with adults 18-49. Granted, this October’s episodes have the benefit of airing right before the presidential election.
“SNL” continues to post strong streaming and DVR numbers; the October 3 season premiere has already more than doubled its adults 18-49 number with delayed viewing included.
