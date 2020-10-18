in TV News

Early Ratings: “Saturday Night Live” Falls Slightly For Issa Rae, Justin Bieber Episode, Still Tops From October 2019 Average

The Bill Burr-Jack White episode drew a slightly stronger audience.

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Issa Rae" Episode 1788 -- Pictured: Musical guest Justin Bieber and host Issa Rae during Promos in studio 8H on Thursday, October 15, 2020 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC)

Featuring host Issa Rae and musical guest Justin Bieber, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” endured slight week-to-week losses in the overnight ratings.

Citing metered market data, NBC says the episode drew a 4.5 overnight household rating. It posted a 2.0 adults 18-49 rating in the Top 25 markets.

Last week’s episode drew a 4.7 household rating and a 2.2 in the demo.

Despite the week-to-week decline, this weekend’s “SNL” remained strong in comparison to last year’s performance. NBC says the October 2019 string of episodes averaged a 3.9 overnight household rating, while scoring a 1.7 with adults 18-49. Granted, this October’s episodes have the benefit of airing right before the presidential election.

“SNL” continues to post strong streaming and DVR numbers; the October 3 season premiere has already more than doubled its adults 18-49 number with delayed viewing included.

