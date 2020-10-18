in TV News

Adele Confirmed As Host, H.E.R. Set As Musical Guest For October 24 “Saturday Night Live”

Adele and H.E.R. will headline the next “SNL.”

Adele on 11/21/2015 SNL [Dana Edelson/NBC]

“Saturday Night Live” typically reveals the host and musical guest for the next episode following the night’s second commercial break. No such announcement came during this weekend’s episode, leading to speculation about the planned lineup.

NBC quickly ended up the speculation, confirming a very intriguing lineup for the October 24 broadcast.

The episode will feature Adele as host and H.E.R. as musical guest. Adele has previously appeared as musical guest, but never as host. H.E.R. is making her debut as a “Saturday Night Live” musical guest.

The Adele-H.E.R. episode will be the fourth of the 2020-21 season.

