BLACKPINK Scheduled To Perform on October 21 “Good Morning America” Episode

Earlier this month, BLACKPINK released its eagerly anticipated “The Album” to a warm audience reception. The album earned #1 on Billboard Top Album Sales and #2 on the Billboard 200, while thrusting the group to #1 on the Artist 100.

In recent days, the group has also generated ample buzz for its Netflix documentary “Light Up The Sky.”

To keep the momentum going, BLACKPINK will deliver a high-profile US television performance this coming week. ABC confirms the superstar act for the October 21 “Good Morning America.”

The episode will also feature chats with Tracee Ellis Ross and Hugh Grant. Complete “GMA” listings follow:

Wednesday, October 21— Actress Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”); actor Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”); a performance by Blackpink

