in TV News

Sofia Carson Set For Performance On October 22 “Good Morning America” Episode

Carson just released her new song “Guess I’m A Liar.”

Sofia Carson - Guess I'm A Liar Cover | Hollywood Records | Via @sofiacarson on Instagram

Sofia Carson just released a new song entitled “Guess I’m A Liar.”

On the heels of the release, the popular entertainer will deliver a major daytime television performance.

ABC says Carson will perform on the October 22 edition of “Good Morning America.” The performance will air as part of an episode that also features an interview with Vanessa Williams & Lena Waithe, as well as a chat with Bobbie Lloyd.

Carson is one of two musical guests set for “GMA” this coming week. BLACKPINK, the other, will perform on October 21.

All “GMA” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

abcgmagood morning americaguess i'm a liarsofia carson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK Scheduled To Perform on October 21 “Good Morning America” Episode