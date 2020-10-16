in Music News

Sada Baby & Nicki Minaj’s “Whole Lotta Choppas” Remix Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart

“Whole Lotta Choppas” soars to #1 on iTunes.

Sada Baby & Nicki Minaj - Whole Lotta Choppas cover | Asylum Worldwide

As of press time at 10:30AM ET Friday morning, Sada Baby’s remix of “Whole Lotta Choppas,” featuring Nicki Minaj, is the top performer on US iTunes.

Indeed, the explicit version of the song is #1 on the all-genre song sales chart. The clean version is also charting prominently at #8.

The explicit “Whole Lotta Choppas” seized the throne from Demi Lovato’s “Commander In Chief,” which is now #2 on the listing. Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” follows at #3, ahead of Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco’s new “lonely” (#4) and BTS’ “Dynamite” (#5).

— Sturgill Simpson’s “Cuttin’ Grass – Volume 1” concurrently leads the way on the US iTunes album sales chart.

