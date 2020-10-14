Special Look: Addison Rae Presents Chart Achievement Honor At Billboard Music Awards

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Show -- 2020 BBMA at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, California -- Pictured: In this image released on October 14, Addison Rae presents an award onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on October 14, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC)
After breaking through on TiKTok, Addison Rae has become a major pop culture force. Befitting her profile, the social media sensation presented a noteworthy award at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards show.
Following a brief run-through of the impact TikTok has made on music, Addison presented the Chart Achievement Award to Harry Styles.
Other nominees in the fan-voted category included Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey, and Luke Combs.
Harry was not present for the live broadcast, but Addison was in attendance. Following the event, NBC shared a collection of backstage and on-stage photos. Addison looked characteristically gorgeous across the board.
