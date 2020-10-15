Madison Pettis Shares More Stunning Savage x Fenty Lingerie Looks, “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules” Remains In Top 10 On Netflix

Since formally announcing her partnership with Savage x Fenty, actress Madison Pettis shared shared numerous Instagram pictures and videos in support of the collection. She looked breathtaking in each post, amassing millions of social engagements and further elevating her profile.

Wednesday, she added more fuel to said fire. Pettis shared a new gallery post in a white lingerie set. Like the previous posts, the pictures were shot by Nesrin “blackprintss” Danan. Like the previous posts, Pettis looks fantastic. The post has well over 400,000 likes at press time.

Pettis additionally shared try-on updates in her story, modeling pink and white pieces.

Buzz over Pettis’ Savage x Fenty ambassadorship coincides with buzz over her latest movie. Pettis stars in “American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules,” which has held a Top 10 position on US Netflix since its release last week. It is currently #9 on the chart.

The stories will be available here until Thursday evening. The newest post is embedded below: