Lily James Scheduled For October 21 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The new movie “Rebecca” will make its Netflix debut on October 21.
That night, star Lily James will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The episode will also feature an interview with Anthony Mackie. Black Thought and Portugal. The Man will close the show with a musical performance.
Who else is set to appear on NBC’s flagship late show? Official “Fallon” listings follow:
Wednesday, October 14: Guests include Jim Parsons, Shepard Smith and musical guest BTS. OAD 9/28/20
Thursday, October 15: Guests include Eddie Redmayne, Guy Raz and musical guest Lele Pons x Guaynaa. OAD 10/8/20
Friday, October 16: Guests include Jessica Alba, Jack Huston and musical guest Keith Urban. OAD 9/18/20
Monday, October 19: Guests include Gwen Stefani, Swizz Beatz & Timbaland and musical guest Bebe Rexha ft. Doja Cat. Show 1336A
Tuesday, October 20: Guests include Natalie Portman, Billy Porter and musical guest Lous and The Yakuza. Show 1337A
