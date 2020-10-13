in Music News

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The new collaboration is picking up support at pop radio.

Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat in Baby, I'm Jealous | Video screen | Warner Records

Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” is quickly winning support at pop radio.

Picked up by 40 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Baby, I’m Jealous” ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 31 adds each, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” and Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” earns fourth place with 28 adds. Harry Styles’ “Golden” and Julia Michaels’ “Lie Like This” follow in a tie for fifth; each won support from 20 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (7th-most), Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” (8th-most), Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (9th-most), and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (10th-most).

baby i'm jealousbebe rexhablackbeardababydoja catdua lipaharry stylesjason derulojoel corryjulia michaelsmachine gun kellymiamnekpop smoketravi$ scottwhy don't weyoung thug

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

NF & Mikayla Sippel’s “Chasing_(Demo)” Reaches Top 10 On US iTunes Sales Chart