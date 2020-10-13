Bebe Rexha & Doja Cat’s “Baby, I’m Jealous” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

Bebe Rexha’s “Baby, I’m Jealous (featuring Doja Cat)” is quickly winning support at pop radio.

Picked up by 40 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, “Baby, I’m Jealous” ranks as the format’s most added song.

With 31 adds each, Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” and Why Don’t We’s “Fallin'” tie for second place on this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” earns fourth place with 28 adds. Harry Styles’ “Golden” and Julia Michaels’ “Lie Like This” follow in a tie for fifth; each won support from 20 stations.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jason Derulo’s “Take You Dancing” (7th-most), Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” (8th-most), Joel Corry & MNEK’s “Head & Heart” (9th-most), and Pop Smoke’s “What You Know Bout Love” (10th-most).