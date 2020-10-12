Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” found more support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

“Wonder” keeps the most added honor thanks to pickups from 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

LANY’s “If This Is The Last Time,” which landed at 10 new stations, earns second on the add board. With 8 adds each, Bastille’s “survivin’,” Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” and Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” tie for third.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: JP Saxe’s “A Little Bit Yours” (6th-most, tie), Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” (6th-most, tie), Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” (8th-most, tie), BTS’ “Dynamite” (8th-most, tie), and Alicia Keys’ “Love Looks Better” (8th-most, tie).