Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Repeats As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Wonder” spends a second week atop the add board.

Shawn Mendes by Glen Luchford, press photo courtesy of Island Records and The Lede Company

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” found more support at hot adult contemporary radio, earning a second week atop the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

“Wonder” keeps the most added honor thanks to pickups from 17 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week.

LANY’s “If This Is The Last Time,” which landed at 10 new stations, earns second on the add board. With 8 adds each, Bastille’s “survivin’,” Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” and Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee)” tie for third.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: JP Saxe’s “A Little Bit Yours” (6th-most, tie), Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” (6th-most, tie), Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” (8th-most, tie), BTS’ “Dynamite” (8th-most, tie), and Alicia Keys’ “Love Looks Better” (8th-most, tie).

