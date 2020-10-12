in Music News

BLACKPINK Reaches #1 On Billboard Artist 100 Chart

BLACKPINK is the #1 music act in America.

BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls video screen | YG/Interscope

For the first time in the group’s career, BLACKPINK ranks as the #1 music act in America.

Indeed, BLACKPINK rockets sixty-four places to #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart. The jump coincides with the release of BLACKPINK’s “The Album,” which earned #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and #2 on the overall Billboard 200.

It also produced a new Hot 100 entry in “Lovesick Girls” (#59), as well as two Bubbling Under Hot 100 entries in “Bet You Wanna (featuring Cardi B)” (#1) and “Pretty Savage” (#21).

The Artist 100 ranks the top artists in America based on factors like album sales, song consumption and social media activity. BLACKPINK has spent 18 total weeks on the listing; its peak prior to this week was #19.

lovesick girls

