Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” Rule Billboard’s Global Songs Chart

“Savage Love” takes #1 on the overall Global Chart, while “Lovesick Girls” rules the non-US listing.

BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls video screen | YG Entertainment

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” does not simply rise to #1 on the US-based Billboard Hot 100. The smash hit also soars to #1 on Billboard’s recently launched worldwide chart.

Indeed, “Savage Love” rises seven places to #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The chart accounts for worldwide commercial activity.

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” concurrently debuts at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excluding US chart, which adheres to a self-explanatory methodology. “Lovesick Girls” is the focus/”title” track from the superstar group’s new album “The Album.” Said LP debuted at #1 on Global Spotify, while earning #2 on the US-based Billboard 200.

