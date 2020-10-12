Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love,” BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” Rule Billboard’s Global Songs Chart

Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” does not simply rise to #1 on the US-based Billboard Hot 100. The smash hit also soars to #1 on Billboard’s recently launched worldwide chart.
Indeed, “Savage Love” rises seven places to #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart. The chart accounts for worldwide commercial activity.
BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” concurrently debuts at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Excluding US chart, which adheres to a self-explanatory methodology. “Lovesick Girls” is the focus/”title” track from the superstar group’s new album “The Album.” Said LP debuted at #1 on Global Spotify, while earning #2 on the US-based Billboard 200.
