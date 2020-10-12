Billboard Hot 100: BTS Has Top Two Songs In America, As “Savage Love” With Jawsh 685 & Jason Deulo Reaches #1, “Dynamite” Holds At #2

BTS’ momentous 2020 continues to get bigger, as the group now has songs at #1 and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Up seven places, Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo & BTS’ “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” earns #1 on the listing. The new BTS remix contributed a sufficiently significant portion of this week’s commercial activity, thus yielding the superstar group an official chart credit.

BTS holds the #2 position with “Dynamite.” “Dynamite” spent time at #1 earlier this year, and it has not left the Top 2 since its release.

“Savage Love” becomes the second career #1 for Jason Derulo (after “Whatcha Say”) and BTS (after “Dynamite”). It is the first for Jawsh 685

Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” holds at #3 this week, while 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” ascends one spot to #4. Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” concurrently falls one position to #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Runnin” starts at #9. The duo also scores the #10 entry with “Mr. Right Now (featuring Drake).”