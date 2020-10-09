in TV News

Rufus Wainwright, OneRepublic, Woodkid, Foo Fighters Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

ABC confirms guests for this coming week’s “Kimmel” episodes.

Although NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will be in re-runs this coming week, ABC will air new episodes of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” Each of the four new broadcasts will feature a musical performance.

Rufus Wainwright will perform on the October 12 edition of the late-night talk show. OneRepublic will deliver music on the October 13 broadcast, while Woodkid will perform on October 14.

Foo Fighters will perform on the Thursday, October 15 broadcast.

Each episode will also feature at least one interview guest; complete listings follow:

Monday, Oct. 12

1. Rashida Jones (“On the Rocks”) 2. Musical Guest Rufus Wainwright

Tuesday, Oct. 13

1. Patrick Dempsey (“Devils”) 2. Clare Crawley (“The Bachelorette”) 3. Musical Guest One Republic

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1. John Cusack (“Utopia”) 2. Leslie Jones (“Supermarket Sweep”) 3. Musical Guest Woodkid

Thursday, Oct. 15

1. Josh Gad (“Once Upon a Snowman”) 2. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich 3. Musical Guest Foo Fighters

