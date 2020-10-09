in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: BLACKPINK’s “The Album” Wins US Sales Race, But 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II” Debuts At #1 Overall

“The Album” and “Savage Mode II” share control of this week’s charts.

As expected, the US album race yields a split-chart outcome. BLACKPINK’s “The Album” rules for album sales, but 21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s “Savage Mode II” takes #1 for overall activity.

According to Hits Daily Double, “The Album” sold 103K US copies this week. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 133K in total first-week activity.

The sales figure convincingly ranks as the week’s best, but the overall consumption total positions “The Album” at #2. “Savage Mode II” generated 173K in total first-week consumption, owing to a far stronger streaming performance (about 19K came from sales).

Due Sunday, Billboard’s numerical data may differ slightly from that reported by Hits. The chart outcomes should nonetheless be the same – “The Album” at #1 for sales and “Savage Mode II” ahead for consumption.

