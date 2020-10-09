Nessa Barrett Releases Second Single “If U Love Me,” Also Shares Music Video (Watch Now)

This past summer, social media sensation and recording artist Nessa Barrett released her debut single “Pain.” The track proved resonant with fans, amassing 1.5 million Spotify streams in its first week and nearly 9 million as of press time. With videos and other audio streams included, it boasts 22 million release-to-date plays.

Friday, she released her eagerly anticipated follow-up single.

Entitled “if u love me,” the single captures a similar sonic vibe but features a punchier beat and energy – and therefore expands the scope of Barrett’s discography. Nate Cyphert and Leo Mellace, who co-wrote “pain” with Barrett, perform the same duty on “if u love me.” Mellace again serves as producer.

“This song is a total flip from ‘Pain,’” says Barrett. “‘if u love me’ is more badass, more edgy, and explains that if you hurt me, I’ll hurt you back. Still, within all that, there’s another emotion that comes out: feeling guilty that you hurt someone you love even though they hurt you first.”

Between Barrett’s continuously growing following and the song’s placement on Spotify’s New Music Friday playlist, “if u love me” will surely attract an ample amount of opening week sampling. The video, now available on YouTube and featured below, will expand its reach.