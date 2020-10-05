Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary’s Most Added Song

Hot adult contemporary radio programmers are expressing considerable enthusiasm for the new Shawn Mendes single.

Picked up by 68 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, Mendes’ “Wonder” convincingly ranks as the format’s most added song.

24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior),” which landed at 8 new stations, takes second place on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC add board.

Four songs follow in a tie for third place; Dua Lipa’s “Levitating,” Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens,” Surf Mesa’s “ily (featuring Emilee),” and Marshmello & Demi Lovato’s “OK Not To Be OK” all won support from 7 new stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: BTS’ “Dynamite” (7th-most), Bastille’s “Survivin'” (8th-most, tie), Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” (8th-most, tie), Sam Smith’s “Diamonds” (8th-most, tie), and Justin Bieber’s “Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)” (8th-most, tie).