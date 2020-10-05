in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Travis Scott, Young Thug & MIA’s “FRANCHISE” Debuts As #1 Song In America

“FRANCHISE” takes over the top spot on this week’s Hot 100.

FRANCHISE video screen | Epic/Cactus Jack

Travi$ Scott’s “FRANCHISE (featuring Young Thug & MIA)” debuts at #1 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100.

“FRANCHISE” becomes the fourth song of Scott’s career to reign as the #1 song in America. The artist previously ruled with “Sicko Mode,” “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM,” and “The Scotts.”

“FRANCHISE,” “The Scotts,” and “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” have all debuted at #1 within a single year, marking a record for the fastest time to acquire three number one debuts. Ariana Grande, the previous record holder, scored three number one debuts (“7 rings,” “Stuck With U,” and “Rain On Me”) in one year and four months.

“FRANCHISE” meanwhile follows “Havana” in becoming Young Thug’s second chart-topper. It is the first career number one for MIA.

BTS’ “Dynamite,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week. Cardi B’s “WAP (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” falls to #3, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later (featuring Lil Durk)” stays at #4, and 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” stays at #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

