Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You,” Larry Fleet’s “Where I Find God” Tie For Most Added At Country Radio

Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You” and Larry Fleet’s “Where I Find God” both found ample support at country radio this week.

Each added by 25 Mediabase-monitored country stations, the songs tie for most added.

Luke Combs’ “Better Together,” which landed at 24 stations ahead of next week’s official impact, takes third place on the Mediabase country add board. Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” grabs fourth place with 20 adds, and Ingrid Andress’ “Lady Like” takes fifth place with 18 pickups.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” (6th-most), Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” (7th-most, tie), Miranda Lambert’s “Settling Down” (7th-most, tie), Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” (9th-most), and Elvie Shane’s “My Boy” (10th-most).