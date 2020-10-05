in Music News

Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You,” Larry Fleet’s “Where I Find God” Tie For Most Added At Country Radio

Two songs share this week’s most added honor.

Priscilla Block - Just About Over You | TuneCore/YouTube Audio Cover

Priscilla Block’s “Just About Over You” and Larry Fleet’s “Where I Find God” both found ample support at country radio this week.

Each added by 25 Mediabase-monitored country stations, the songs tie for most added.

Luke Combs’ “Better Together,” which landed at 24 stations ahead of next week’s official impact, takes third place on the Mediabase country add board. Keith Urban & P!nk’s “One Too Many” grabs fourth place with 20 adds, and Ingrid Andress’ “Lady Like” takes fifth place with 18 pickups.

This week’s other notable country radio options: Morgan Wallen’s “7 Summers” (6th-most), Carly Pearce’s “Next Girl” (7th-most, tie), Miranda Lambert’s “Settling Down” (7th-most, tie), Florida Georgia Line’s “Long Live” (9th-most), and Elvie Shane’s “My Boy” (10th-most).

carly pearceelvie shaneflorida georgia lineingrid andressjust about over youkeith urbanlarry fleetluke combsMiranda Lambertmorgan wallenp!nkpriscilla blockwhere i find god

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary’s Most Added Song

Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” Reaches #1 On US iTunes Sales Chart As TikTok Buzz Grows, Mick Fleetwood Replicates Video